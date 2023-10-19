 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trent Joins Star-Studded Investment Group in Alpine F1 Team

It’s a who’s who of sports and entertainment.

By dxtehsecks
England v Italy: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is now an investor in the Alpine Formula 1 team. It’s part of a strategic investment made by sports, media and entertainment-focused Investment Manager, APEX.

For what it’s worth, Trent does genuinely seem to be a fan of F1, and is a regular face at races when the football season isn’t ongoing.

Other noteworthy names involved in this investment include:

  • Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
  • Golfer Rory McIlroy
  • Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua
  • Tennis pro Alexander Zverev
  • NFL players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs
  • and former Chelsea and Manchester United player Juan Mata

Trent spoke about his participation in the project:

“I am delighted to lead an investor group investing in Alpine F1. The opportunity is very exciting, F1 is growing massively worldwide and I look forward to contributing to that growth. The sport brings together teamwork, pinpoint accuracy and innovation in a pressure-filled environment, these are aspects of my game we have in common.”

