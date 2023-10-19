Trent Joins Star-Studded Investment Group in Alpine F1 Team

Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is now an investor in the Alpine Formula 1 team. It’s part of a strategic investment made by sports, media and entertainment-focused Investment Manager, APEX.
For what it’s worth, Trent does genuinely seem to be a fan of F1, and is a regular face at races when the football season isn’t ongoing.
Other noteworthy names involved in this investment include:
- Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
- Golfer Rory McIlroy
- Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua
- Tennis pro Alexander Zverev
- NFL players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs
- and former Chelsea and Manchester United player Juan Mata
Trent spoke about his participation in the project:
“I am delighted to lead an investor group investing in Alpine F1. The opportunity is very exciting, F1 is growing massively worldwide and I look forward to contributing to that growth. The sport brings together teamwork, pinpoint accuracy and innovation in a pressure-filled environment, these are aspects of my game we have in common.”
Loading comments...