Trent Joins Star-Studded Investment Group in Alpine F1 Team

Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is now an investor in the Alpine Formula 1 team. It’s part of a strategic investment made by sports, media and entertainment-focused Investment Manager, APEX.

For what it’s worth, Trent does genuinely seem to be a fan of F1, and is a regular face at races when the football season isn’t ongoing.

Other noteworthy names involved in this investment include:

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Golfer Rory McIlroy

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua

Tennis pro Alexander Zverev

NFL players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs

and former Chelsea and Manchester United player Juan Mata

Trent spoke about his participation in the project: