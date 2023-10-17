Robertson Injury May Require Surgery

The main feeling most fans of club football are left with whenever an international break rears its annoying head is one of dread. For Liverpool fans specifically, there’s the knowledge that they will inevitably play an away game Saturday lunch time when they return, but the fear that one of their star players will return from international duty with an injury impacts fans of every club.

Naturally, this round of international fixtures is no exception, and Liverpool fans and staff alike have been holding their breath since Andy Robertson left the pitch clutching his shoulder during the match with Spain on Thursday night. A dislocation was quickly confirmed, and the next step is clarifying exactly how severe the injury was.

Fears around Melwood are that the Scotland captain’s shoulder will require surgery, which would in turn put Robertson out of commission until well into next year.

Thankfully, Liverpool are in possession of one of the best second-choice left-backs in world football, and Kostas Tsimikas has deputised with aplomb in Robertson’s absence in the past, but given the busy nature of the Reds’ fixture list, it would be preferable if two players could share the load, rather than the backup playing every three days for a quarter of a season.

A non-surgery return to action has not yet been ruled out, of course, and one might consider not counting the catastrophe chickens before they hatch, but at the very least, Robertson will miss the Merseyside derby on Saturday. We’ll keep our fingers crossed his absence won’t extend far beyond that.