Trent Alexander-Arnold: “I’m Not a Young Player Anymore”

Trent Alexander-Arnold broke into the Liverpool first team at such an early age that at times it can be easy to see him still as a young player. In football terms and within the squad, though, he’s not that.

Not any more, at least. Now 25 and with 280 first team appearances under his belt, he’s one of Liverpool’s established stars.

With that comes responsibility and expectation as the local boy come good enters into what should be his prime footballing years, established and experienced but still looking to refine his game.

“I’m not a young player anymore,” he noted. “Getting into hopefully the peak years of my career, how can I get the best out of that? I’m the one that’s responsible for it, I’m the one that can make that happen.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve been in control of what I can go and achieve as a player, I just needed the opportunities to go and do that.”

The past six months or so has seen a significant change, though, with Alexander-Arnold increasingly taking on an inverted fullback role.

Regularly moving into midfield in possession in an attempt to further unlock his passing range has become a regular sight at the club level, and this past week with England hinted a similar role there might be possible.

“The end of last season, the summer camp with England,” Liverpool’s star right back added. “That was the foundation to go and build on what I’ve built from.

“There were 10 or 15 games that I laid a good foundation for. And then for me it was about demanding more from me.

“I’ve got high dreams and ambitions, and although I’ve achieved a lot of them, there’s still so much more that I want to achieve. And it’s about going and doing that.”