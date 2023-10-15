Dominik Szoboszlai Continues to Excel, Now at International Stage

Dominik Szoboszlai played with the Hungarian national side this weekend, and was named captain. Hungary won the game 2-1 against Serbia, in a match that was a Euro 2024 qualifier.

One more win and the side secure a place in next year’s tournament.

“We need another win”, said Szobo. “We are looking for ourselves and we are not looking at other results. If we win in Lithuania then we are there”.

He hopes that his current form helps his national side keep succeeding.

“For me personally for sure it means a lot because I missed the last Euros because of my injury. So I would be really, really happy if I can play in Germany at the Euros”, he said.

Szobo’s performance and easy fit at Liverpool has been praised by all, and most recently his new teammate Ryan Gravenberch commented on what a surprise he has proved to be in training.

“....this guy’s shot… it’s crazy”, said Gravenberch.

“His shot also in training, sometimes we shoot after the training and it’s like one, two, three, all go in and like crazy things. So I think it’s Dom with his shot”.