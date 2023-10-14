Man City-Liverpool Moved To The Early Kickoff After International Break

So far, Liverpool have been scheduled to play the early kickoff immediately following an international break after both international breaks. Now, the Premier League in its infinite wisdom is making it three out of three after the November break. Away. Against the presumptive favorites for the league title.

Seems fair.

The Reds traveled to Wolverhampton following the first international break, winning 3-1, overcoming an early Wolves lead. Following the current international break, the Reds face their local rivals at home.

As Paul Joyce pointed out, this is the 14th such occasion that Liverpool have played the early kickoff immediately after an international break since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015. The next highest on the list is Tottenham Hotspur with six.

Man City-Liverpool on Nov 25 to kick-off at 12.30pm. Third time this season Jurgen Klopp’s side has been in that slot immediately after an international break. It will be the 14th occasion immediately after an international break since Klopp took over. Spurs, with six, are next. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 13, 2023

This time we have the Manchester Police to thank for the move, as they didn’t want to deal with Scousers after dark, confusing football fans, perhaps, for vampires. Or you know, anti-Scouse bigotry.

Something something all cops are bastards something.

And apparently the Premier League is totally fine with this move, despite the clear challenge to sporting integrity that it posses. But I guess sporting integrity only matters to football’s punditry when Liverpool are running away with the league and there’s a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic interrupting things.