Joe Gomez: “I Want to Have Consistency and Durability”

Joe Gomez has been a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s lineup this season, and the defender hopes to continue this spell after facing injuries last season.

“I want to have consistency and durability, play a solid season and enjoy my football more than anything”, he said.

“I obviously have a different outlook on it because of the injuries [in the past]. But just be the best version of myself and see where that takes me. Control the controllables because sometimes opportunity comes, sometimes it doesn’t”.

Klopp is leading a revived Liverpool with midfield reinforcements and plenty of young talent. And Gomez wants to be a part of that journey.

“If I can look back and say that I did everything I could to be the best version of me, where that takes me is what it is. I’m grateful to be at the club that I’m at but, at the same time, have that balance of the hunger to want to keep striving, for sure”, he said.

Jurgen Klopp’s faith in him has meant a lot and has driven him to keep up his consistency.

“From the whole team and then on a personal note he knows, going through the injuries and him having the faith to see that I can rebuild myself and be a player that wants to play for him and impact the team, that’s forever”, he said.