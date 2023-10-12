Andrew Robertson Suffers Shoulder Injury with Scotland

Liverpool fans won’t be feeling any more positive about having their best players head off every month on international duty tonight after star left back Andy Robertson was forced off the pitch in Scotland’s match against Spain today with what appeared to be significant shoulder injury.

The 29-year-old left the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling shortly before the end of the first half of a scoreless match with the player in clear discomfort, and while it will be some time before a prognosis is known, it can take 12-16 weeks to fully recover from a broken or dislocated shoulder.

A three to four month timeline on the sidelines would be potentially disastrous news for Liverpool and the player, and even if it turns out to be a simple strain that’s an injury that isn’t much better and would likely have a recovery timeline that stretches into months rather than weeks.

Barring something of a miracle diagnosis or recovery, then, it at the very least would seem to rule Robertson out for upcoming games against Everton, Toulouse, Nottingham, and Bournemouth, and will mean that deputy Kostas Tsimikas will need to step up in a big way for Liverpool.