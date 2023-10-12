Trent Alexander-Arnold Names Toughest Opponent Ever

Speaking on Liverpool’s Youtube channel, Trent Alexander-Arnold was asked about the best player he’s ever faced.

‘I would say Brandon Barker, played for [Manchester] City”, he said.

‘I was 18, playing for the Under-21s, first ever time at Anfield, got beat 3-0. He scored two and got an assist. I came off at 60 [minutes].

Barker was a Manchester City youth player between 2004 and 2015.

“Still to this day, he’s the opponent I think that just destroyed me, man. I’ve never had it like that before”, said Trent.

“At that point, I’m thinking “this kid is going to be the best player in the world”. Because I’d never seen someone move so quickly and sharp and effectively, so I’d say Brandon Barker”.

He was also asked about what makes Liverpool special in its production of some of the best footballers.

“I think it’s just the love for football within the city”. he said.

“It was all my mates, my brothers, the people I was around. It just dominated everything, it’s all that we spoke about; we all lived and breathed it, it was normal”.