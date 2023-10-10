Liverpool U21 Manager Reflects on Quansah First Team Breakthrough

The rise of Jarell Quansah to start the 2023-24 season has largely solved the one question mark surrounding the club’s depth, giving Liverpool another viable option at centre half in a season where the Reds will seek to push for titles on four fronts.

The Warrington-born defender, who’s been with the club since he was five, is showing signs that he just might be the next top talent to emerge from the academy—and that understandably has the coaches at the club’s academy feeling excited.

“He has done very well and we are proud of him,” said U21 manager Barry Lewtas. “We are proud of all the boys when they play for the first team, but making your debut and playing for Liverpool is the dream they all have when they join this club.

“This season Jarell has fulfilled his dream and made his debut but he has contributed to the squad and done ever so well. Training players in the first team as well as the coaching staff, he is working with the best in the world and will only get better.”

Barring injury or suspension issues, Quansah—who has now made five senior appearances and recorded an assist—seems likely to get his next chance to impress as a starter when Liverpool take on Bournemouth in the League Cup on November 1st.

“Our paths have crossed from right down to when he was 12 so we have been around each other for a while from the U16, U18, U19 and U21 teams,” Lewtas added. “I’m really pleased for him and he knows there is a lot of hard work ahead.”