Wataru Endo: “I Am Just So proud of This Team”

Liverpool found themselves deep in the throes of a refereeing disasterclass during the 1-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last night in London. Two red cards, one wrongly disallowed goal (which was later found to NOT be offside), plenty of yellow cards, and an own goal led to the Reds sitting fourth in the Premier League table, having lost three points in the Premier League.

Midfielder Wataru Endo who was brought on as a second half substitute after Liverpool were brought down to a 9-man team, reflected on the squad’s feelings after the game.

“At the end, a very tough game but there were 50-50 decisions in the game and yeah, it’s very difficult to play with nine players. But I wanted to get one point so I am very disappointed about it”, he said.

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the performance displayed by his squad, even if the final result was heartbreaking. And Endo echoed his thoughts.

“I am just so proud of this team. I am just disappointed”, he said.

“We have to learn from this result and of course we showed our spirit, even though we faced difficult decisions we fought until the end”.

Defender Joel Matip was perhaps the most distraught after letting in an own goal in the final minutes of the game. But his teammates and the fans hold no hard feelings towards him whatsoever.

“Actually, he played an amazing game today so no-one can say something to him. I am so proud of what he did today and I am so proud of what my teammates did today”, said Endo.