Mohamed Salah Surpasses Kenny Dalglish On Liverpool’s All Time Goalscorers List

Liverpool’s opening foray into the FA Cup this season was certainly less than ideal. The reining champions put together yet another less-than-stellar performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers despite Jürgen Klopp rolling out a very strong side. The match ended with the worst possible result — a draw. Now the Reds will have to play a replay at the Molineux in what is an already packed schedule.

Despite the frustration with the overall performance and the result, there were some isolated bright spots. One of those came from a man who has been a consistent source of bright spots, Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian gambled and continued making his run when Wolves defender Toti pulled up to head away a lofted ball by Cody Gakpo. The gamble paid off as Toti misplayed the header and the ball dropped kindly for Salah, leaving him one on one with the goalkeeper. Salah left no doubt with his finish, coolly slotting the ball by Matija Sarkic to give the Reds a temporary lead.

The goal was yet another historic goal for Salah. With the finish, he surpassed club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish to move into the 7th spot on Liverpool’s all time scorer’s list with 173 goals for the club. Salah is now only 10 goals behind Robbie Fowler and 16 goals behind Steven Gerrard. With just over half of the season left to play, Salah could conceivably catch one or both players this year.