Ibrahima Konate: “It’s a Good Time to Respond and to Change”

Ibrahima Konate featured in the World Cup final with the French national team, losing to Lionel Messi’s Argentina. And while it was a life-changing experience for him, he returns to a struggling Liverpool.

“Of course the World Cup was an unbelievable experience and I enjoyed it a lot”, he said.

“Of course I didn’t win against Argentina in the final but now I have to try to forget that and come back with Liverpool and give everything to make great things this season.”

Liverpool lost 1-3 to Brentford earlier this week and is currently sixth in the Premier League.

“We know we lost the game against Brentford – this was very hard for us. Now I think it’s a good time to respond and to change the way against Wolves. I hope we will win against them”, said Konate.

The arrival of Dutch sensation Cody Gakpo has infused some hope into the squad and Konate welcomes the addition to the team.

“I only trained with him [on Thursday] and he’s comfortable, he’s happy to be here,” Konate said.

“We are also happy to be with him in this season and we know he did a very great World Cup. I hope he will help us a lot.”