Klopp Talk: Virgil van Dijk Will be “Out For a Few Weeks, Definitely”

Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup game against Wolves, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the status of Virgil van Dijk’s hamstring injury in his press conference.

“It’s not a short-term [injury], and I had longer-term injuries as well in my career as a manager. So, it’s somewhere in between. He will be out for a few weeks, definitely”, said Klopp.

Jordan Henderson, who suffered a concussion recently, will be available to play.

“He did exactly what he was allowed to do yesterday – big parts of team training without heading. And from today on, I think he’s completely allowed to do everything”, Klopp added.

Brand new recruit Cody Gakpo completed his move from PSV Eindhoven, and took part in Liverpool’s training session. And Klopp was impressed by the young player’s skills.

“Two full training days and he’s a joy to watch. Nice to have a player who is so natural in a lot of things and knows where the goal stands. He’s full of joy and enjoying every second”, he said.

“He’s had two days with the team. I’m very positive about him. We don’t have to compare him to Lucho, but we expect a very positive impact definitely”, he added.

When asked about Liverpool’s ongoing midfield issues, Klopp indicated that he thinks it’s a larger problem than just the midfield.

“Only midfield? It’s a general problem not a midfield problem. Defending starts up front. If you don’t defend from there, then the midfield have no chance. Balance might be a problem now. Brentford’s goals didn’t come from a ball through the midfield”, he said.