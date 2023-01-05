Jordan Henderson Returns to Training Ahead of Wolves FA Cup Tie

As Liverpool prepare for their FA Cup tie against Wolves, for many the big story of the day will be new signing Cody Gakpo, who was on hand at the AXA Training Centre and took part in his first full team session after signing for the Reds from PSV.

However, the session was also noteworthy for the return of Jordan Henderson, who was back in training after missing out on Monday against Brentford due to a concussion. The news is less positive, though, for Liverpool’s other injured players.

Grid View Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Roberto Firmino and James Milner, both of whom were considered strong possibilities to be ready to play on the weekend, were both absent from training—as was Naby Keïta, who made a promising appearance in the second half against Brentford.

Having just returned from injury, it would appear to be another setback for Keïta, a player who arrived with so much promise but who has struggled to stay fit throughout his time in England and appears certain to depart at the end of the season.