Wolves Manager Upset About Scheduling of Liverpool FA Cup Match

Amongst rival fans, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has something of a reputation for complaining about the scheduling. Ahead of his side’s FA Cup tie against Wolves, though, it’s the opposition manager who is unhappy.

“I don’t understand how we play in one competition with two days less than the opponent,” Julen Lopetegui said following his side’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday night—two days after Liverpool lost to Brentford in the league.

“Maybe one day it can happen but two days it is a lot. It is a big difference for us. They have two days more for recovery. I am sorry but I just don’t understand this. I don’t know why we now will have to play five games in 15 days.”

Five games in 15 days is a game every three days, or what any side competing in Europe including Liverpool regularly deals with—as is the turnaround from a mid-week Wednesday evening match to a Saturday afternoon fixture.

Liverpool are also expected to play a rotated side for the FA Cup given their current need to focus on the Premier League, meaning two extra days of rest isn’t likely to change Jürgen Klopp’s selection when the two sides meet.