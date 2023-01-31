Liverpool Reportedly Seek to Re-Purchase Melwood for Women’s Team

Liverpool’s lack of investment in the men’s team playing staff, or more specifically their ongoing inability to sign the midfielder the squad appears to have been crying out to for going on two seasons now, has become a major point of contention in the fanbase.

However, while another deadline day appears set to pass without midfield reinforcements, the club look set to invest a little on the woman’s side—a somewhat amusing situation given years of underinvesting on that side and perhaps a sign the club are finally starting to take the women’s game seriously.

That’s the word from ex-Red and current Sky pundit Jamie Carragher, who says the club are looking to buy back Melwood after selling the old first team training grounds to a housing development company in 2019 to help fund the construction of a new academy at Kirkby.

There has also been some speculation the grounds at Melwood could be developed to allow the team to play their home games there. Liverpool Women currently stand 9th of 12 in the Women’s Super League, five points clear of last and relegation in their first season back in the top flight.

The WSL side currently train at Tranmere Rovers’ nearby grounds on the Wirral, but there had been tentative plans to seek to find room for them at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby starting from next season.