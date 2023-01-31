Ibrahima Konate Set to Miss At Least Two Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Liverpool’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season continues with news breaking on deadline day that while the Reds are not expected to make any signings to strengthen their troubled midfield and improve their nearly flatlined top four hopes, they will be losing more players to injury.

The latest name to add to the list is Ibrahima Konaté, with the talented young centre half following up one of the team’s few solid showings against Brighton in a losing effort in the FA Cup over the weekend by reportedly suffering a hamstring injury that will sideline him for at least two weeks.

If the injury sticks to schedule—and it’s worth noting a few other Reds injuries haven’t, stretching on endlessly as in the case of Roberto Firmino, whose supposed-to-be short-term layoff has now lasted nine games and more than a month—it would mean he will miss Wolves and Everton.

Konaté has been one of Liverpool’s best and most promising players in what has been a very difficult 2022-23 campaign, but having arrived at the club from RB Leipzig in Germany with question marks around his fitness record, his ability to stay consistently fit has been a concern.