Cody Gakpo On Bedding In, Making Friends, and (Trying To) Win Games

Cody Gakpo is the newest addition to a Liverpool team who are struggling at the moment. Their next opportunity to redeem themselves comes on Sunday when they once again take on Brighton, this time in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Gakpo recognizes that they need to do better as a team, but also acknowledges that, “It is also a part of football, that sometimes things don’t work out exactly the way you want them to. We just have to keep improving, working hard, and the quality will come out.

“Then, you’re going to see the real Liverpool.”

The Dutch striker hasn’t had much time on Merseyside, but confirmed that he’s already made some friends within the team.

“It’s a really good group,” he said. “Everybody has helped me a lot and tried to make me feel at home as much as possible. I hang around with Curtis [Jones] sometimes and with other players, like Ibou [Ibrahima Konaté]. Everybody is nice and helping me, so that’s great.”

Gakpo is aware of how disastrous their last showing was against Brighton. Manager Jürgen Klopp referred to the match as the worst he’d ever seen. The match on Sunday, though in the FA Cup and not the league, is a chance to redeem themselves and push forward into a more positive direction.

“We have to show that was an accident and go there for the win. That is what everyone wants to do. They play good football but I think if we are good on the ball and play our football then we will be the better team,” he said.

It’s reasonable to give Gakpo some time to bed into the team. However, the lack of goals coming from elsewhere on the team, and the long term injuries of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, has put unreasonable expectations on his performances.

Despite this setback, it’s easy to see his talent and the quality he could bring to team once things start to click. Hopefully that day will come sooner rather than later — Sunday might be nice.