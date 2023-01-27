Klopp Talk: We Need to Be Compact, We Need to Defend Them Well

Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton, manager Jurgen Klopp expects the squad to play in a compact way and organise their press well.

“Being more compact than we were at Brighton [in the first game] would be really helpful. Compact in our case never means being very deep – we cannot do that. But in the decisive areas we need to be compact, we need to defend them well”, he said.

“We respect them a lot for good reasons, and we did that before the first game as well. We have to make it more difficult for them and we will do. We will see what we make of that.”

Liverpool’s last encounter against Brighton was in the Premier League on January 14, a dreadful performance that ended with the Reds losing 0-3.

That led to intense discussions with the Klopp and the coaching staff.

“We had to change immediately, and we did. A couple of days later we played against Wolves and it obviously looked completely different”, said Klopp.

“After the game, I said it looked like two different sports. Now, we will not do the meeting where we show all the bad situations from Brighton, or it will be a proper horror show. We saw that already – we played it and saw it.”