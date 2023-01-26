Official: Stefan Bajcetic Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Deal

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has today signed a new long-term deal through the summer of 2027, reward for the Reds’ breakout youngster of the 2022-23 season and a sign of how highly the 18-year-old is regarded by the coaching staff.

The official confirmation of the deal came just hours after news broke that it could be in the works, as the club moved quickly to tie down the young Spanish international of Serbian descent who has made ten first team appearances so far this season.

“I’m so, so happy, so excited to keep playing for this club and hopefully I can play more years together,” Bajcetic said. “It’s crazy. A year ago I was playing U18s football and now I’ve started some games, made my debut, and even scored a goal.

“It’s amazing to see how fast it went. Last season when we were playing U18s, some games in the U21s, we knew some of the staff were watching the games. Then I went to pre-season [and] I think that was the moment they chose me to stay.”

After a number of promising cup showings and a handful of appearances off the bench in the league, Bajcetic was handed his first Premier League start just last weekend, slotting into the eleven to face Chelsea and more than holding his own.

The expectation now shouldn’t be that he will start every week—and it seems doubtful the coaching staff at least will expect that—but the youngster has more than proven he’s good enough to play a first team role and more minutes seem certain.