Liverpool Plan New Long-Term Deal for Stefan Bajcetic

Last summer, two years after making the switch to Anfield from Celta Vigo in Spain, Stefan Bajcetic signed a new deal with Liverpool running through 2025. Just six months later and Liverpool’s breakout youngster of the season is in line for a new, improved deal.

That’s the word this week from The Times, who say Bajcetic is due a longer-term deal with improved terms to reflect the fact that he appears to have fully established himself as a first team player and alternative to Fabinho in the six despite only turning 18 in October.

The youngster, a Spanish youth international and son of Serbian footballer Srđan Bajčetić, has made 10 first team appearances so far this season, including four in the league where he scored his first senior goal against Aston Villa towards the end of December

It will be further interesting to see what a new deal for Bajcetic might mean for the club’s recruitment moving forward, with the club clearly needing to rebuild an aging spine but having so far mostly been linked with box-to-box and attacking midfield players.