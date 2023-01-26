Robbo: Trent “A Leader in Every Way”

Andy Robertson was the most recent guest on the official Liverpool FC podcast, We Are Liverpool, and he shed a little light on nuggets such as getting Calvin Harris in for last year’s cup parades, and his upbringing in Glasgow.

On the pod, he shed a little light on the six-player first-team leadership group, which he is in along Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Trent-Alexander Arnold.

“We all have different ways of leading. Hendo can carry the team, he can look after everyone pretty much, that’s always been the way. Millie can demand standards, he can give you a rocket if you need a rocket, in a nice way. Virgil is always commanding at the back and can talk. “ “I can help the lads out. I try to help the younger players but also demand standards as well.” “Trent is obviously still young, but he is also a leader in every way. Every young lad that comes up to train with us looks at Trent and thinks, ‘I want to follow his career path.’

That’s special praise from the Scottish captain towards his fellow fullback. However, he did not have kind words for Trent’s outfit at his wedding in Portugal last year. When prodded by host Robbie Fowler to comment on James Milner’s outfit, Robbo turned his attention to Trent instead:

“I didn’t think Millie was the worst dressed out of them. Hendo looked a million dollars. “ “I thought Trent’s trousers were too baggy, there was too much gathering at the bottom. He was a disgrace! He flew from America the night before, so he got into Portugal at 12 o’clock at night and he was jet-lagged the whole day. He was an absolute disgrace, he looked tired all day. It was his first-ever wedding, so maybe he’ll learn from that!” “But I thought Millie looked well, to be fair to him!”

Here are the trousers in question:

Gotta say, could use a little ironing too. Hopefully the leadership group sorts out Trent’s pants situation.