Klopp Talk: “It Won’t Go Overnight”

Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has preached patience on the club’s recent struggles as a rebuild is fully underway.

Speaking on BT Sport’s Mike Calvin’s Football People podcast, Klopp explained the challenge of a rebuild was why he signed a new contract:

“I’m not saying it’s the biggest challenge, but it’s a challenge, and it was one of the main reasons why I signed a new contract because I knew it’s necessary. It will not go overnight, and imagine the situation now with another coach in the chair. I would be somewhere on holiday and everybody would shout my name ‘with him it would not have happened!’ I’m obviously not a miracle worker.

“That’s why it’s good how it is, because all the problems you have in a transition time period, we have an awful lot of injuries, and that makes life really complicated. I have no problem with that because I see obviously… I know the majority of the outside world is just interested in the short term but we have to be long-term focused as well, and that’s what we are.”

“There are obviously plenty of different ways you can do it, but it’s all based on the situation you are in, especially with the things happening around, Chelsea with the new ownership obviously, nobody knows exactly how they do it, how they can spend this much money.”