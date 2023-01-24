Calvin Ramsay Hoping for “Special Moment” and Liverpool League Debut

When Calvin Ramsay signed for Liverpool over the summer from Aberdeen in a £4M deal, the 19-year-old right back probably would have expected to have made more than two first team appearances by the time the season hit its mid-point.

An injury that delayed his debut until November and a red card with the U21s that ruled the player out of the recent FA Cup replay against Wolves, though, meant fewer opportunities than expected—but Ramsay remains hopeful for the future.

“That would be another special moment,” he said of a potential league debut. “Growing up, I watched the Premier League and I wanted to be in those players’ shoes, to be at a club like Liverpool. The league here is very different to back in Scotland.

“Up there it is very physical with some big guys playing, but down here it is more technical with a lot of players who are very good on the ball. It is totally different and I have got to adapt to it, but training with the lads every day has helped me.”

With Trent Alexander-Arnold having played a lot of minutes in recent seasons and manager Jürgen Klopp having to play Joe Gomez and James Milner out of position at times to cover the fullback positions, if Ramsay stays fit the chances will come.

This weekend’s FA Cup tie against Brighton could be one chance for Ramsay to at least come off the bench for the first team before the Reds return to league action with Wolves on February 4th, Everton on the 13th, and Newcastle on the 18th.

“We’ve got massive games coming up and games I want to be involved in,” the young right back added of the matches ahead. “So for me it is about trying to get into the squad for games and hopefully trying to get some minutes on the pitch.”