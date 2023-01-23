Thiago: Recent Form is “Something Psychological”

Getting a single point at Anfield against a mid-table team (never mind the fact that we’re currently a mid-table team) isn’t what we thought we’d be celebrating last season, but here we are. For Thiago Alcantara, part of what’s affecting Liverpool this season is something of a hangover from last season.

“It is not just about physical stuff, it is something psychological because we were so close to winning everything and we just touched it but sadly it went away,” Thiago said this weekend. “I think the bad moments we have to be together as a team. Last season we had one of the greatest seasons I’ve ever had in my life. This season is not one of the best but it doesn’t matter. It is a challenge and I think we have great quality and great guys to sort it out and I am sure we will do that.”

“We are in the reality to go game-by-game and get points to help us to be as high as possible. Our aim is the next game. Not to be in the top four or the Europa League, just the next game.”

The next game in the league (after Liverpool take on Brighton in the 4th round of the FA Cup) will be against Wolves on February 4th. Liverpool are hopefully on the up and up and will walk away from Molineux with 3 points.