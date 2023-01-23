Klopp Talk: “There Are Still A Lot of Games To Play”

With a 0-0 draw against a similarly floundering Chelsea side, Liverpool are now 9th in the Premier League. And while a single point is definitely better than things could have been given the season we’ve been having, it wasn’t exactly a thrilling performance to celebrate Jurgen Klopp’s 1000th game. The boss has had enough to say about our recent poor losses, so a poor draw is at least a bit of a change in the routine:

“The distance [between us and the top four] we only can influence by winning – and we didn’t do that today,” Klopp said in the post-match interview. “They cannot all lose now, some of them will win, some of them will draw. There are a lot of games to play, there are still a lot of games to play, and if you count all the points then you see a lot of things are possible. But to get there we have to continue with the things again we did now for the last two games. I saw progress, that’s good and that’s what we have to keep doing.”

“That’s in possession. We were compact, we won really good balls, we caused them problems and from there then we have to do better with the ball. That’s possible and it was already better than the last league game, that we really keep the balls and play from there. It’s like, even Thiago, who is obviously a great footballer, gave balls away, unforced errors and these kind of things. That’s what we have to do better. If we do that, if we defend well and then play in these moments more, use each other more then all of a sudden it looks completely different. That is where we have to get to.”

Liverpool get a week to continue the positive work before they face Brighton in the FA Cup 4th round on Sunday.