Alisson: We Have to Trust the Process

Liverpool’s current form is difficult to correct amidst a hectic fixture schedule, but senior goalkeeper Alisson Becker has asked for patience and for the squad to stick together through adversity.

“I think just because of the moment we’re in, everybody wants to change everything immediately, but it’s not like that. We have to build our game up again, we have to be patient”, he said speaking to LFCTV.

“I want to change it immediately as well, but we have to be honest with ourselves, we have to trust the process, we have to stay positive, stick together, and keep working on the things we’re working on. We’re working really hard. Anybody can tell we’re not doing the things we used to do. We’ll wait for things to get better for us.”

The 0-0 draw against Chelsea was far from ideal but it secured Liverpool a point, and the first clean sheet in awhile. The Reds face Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup next Sunday, and Alisson believes that the time to prepare for the game will be valuable.

“We know that with the schedule we have in front of us, it’s not easy to have time to work. Sometimes you just rest and then have to be ready for the next game, you can’t focus on improving technical things, you just try to fix things with talking and showing some situations”, he said.

“But today, in a really difficult game, we kept the clean sheet and we’ll keep the positive things that we did on the pitch and take that into the next match.”