Jurgen Klopp on On Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott

Yesterday’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League may have been a snooze fest to watch, but Jurgen Klopp believes that the efforts of the youngest players in the squad is a positive to take away from the game.

Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott both played about 80 minutes each, and Klopp thinks that the slump that Liverpool are going through is an opportunity for them to shine.

“It is obviously one of the rare positive things, especially Stefan. There was a door, I’m not even sure it was open, but he ran through it and he was exceptional. He does really well in the moment, I think that’s clear”, he said.

18 year old Bajcetic signed for Liverpool in December 2020 and has shown great promise. Klopp acknowledged that the club needs to ease him in to the game.

“We have to be a bit careful with him of course, he’s really young. He had a yellow card and I don’t even know [if] it was his fault, to be 100 per cent honest, but he got a yellow card, so of course he got tired, but [he] was still really good in the game.”

Elliott’s versatility to play in different positions is his strength, according to Klopp.

“He had already really a lot of good games and he can play different positions. In our situation that’s really important, obviously we like... proper wingers, if you want, of course they are all not available, but Harvey can play there. In a different way, yes, but he can play there”, he said.

“He’s more in position if he plays on the right side but there is Mo. So, that goes well – these are positives. They are not the only positives, but of course they are easy to see, and all the others maybe you have to try a bit harder to find them but they are still there.”