Reds Hell Bent on Reminding Everyone How Good They Can Be, Says Jordan Henderson

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea, Liverpool are looking to build on their FA Cup win against Wolves and extract themselves from a rut of poor form for most of this season so far.

And captain Jordan Henderson acknowledged the weight of the current situation at a club like Liverpool, with its high standards.

“Draws can feel like defeats and actual defeats can feel like the end of the world”, he said in his pre-match programme notes.

But this is what makes this club what it is, he adds.

Henderson inherited the captaincy from another weighty legend - Steven Gerrard - and he is aware of the responsibility he bears during crisis.

“It is a great one in more senses than one and you know the level of scrutiny will always be higher and the criticism fiercer than it might be at other clubs, but we also get to use this knowledge as an extra motivation, especially when we have so much awareness of what it feels like to be a Liverpool player when we do meet those exacting standards”, he said.

“This was something that was drummed into me over and over again by senior players from Steven Gerrard downwards when I first came to Liverpool.”

And although Chelsea can be a tricky opponent, he has believes that “every single player in their dressing room will be hell bent on reminding everyone how good they can be”.