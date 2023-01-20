Cody Gakpo: It’s a Really Nice, Warm Club

New Dutch recruit Cody Gakpo made his debut for Liverpool against Wolves in the FA Cup. He spoke recently about his process of settling in at his new club, mentioning key players who have been helping him.

“In a new team you have to adapt to the style of playing and how other players play around you. You have to get to know each other. That’s what I’m trying to do and I feel that is getting better every game – and it will be even better in the next one”, he said.

Playing in the Premier League is vastly different from his experience playing in the Netherlands. And he is keen to adapt as quickly as possible.

“The game is really fast and I like it,” he said. “The biggest difference is the speed of the game. It’s faster than in the Eredivisie. Normally, at PSV, we would have the build-up and it takes a long time before we get to the goal. Here, we try to go for goal as fast as possible – in a good way – and the opponent as well.”

Fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk has been helping him settle in, as has young Scouser and his new friend Curtis Jones.

“Virgil, I’ve known him a little bit longer, from the national team. He is helping me a lot, and Curtis also. Just with the small things they can help me. I really appreciate that from all the guys, so I’m really grateful”, said Gakpo.

“It’s really great to be here. It’s a really nice, warm club.”