Arthur Reportedly Set to Stay at Liverpool Despite Departure Rumours

The injured midfielder, on loan from Juventus after having played little for them last season, will be like a new signing.

By Noel Chomyn
Rochdale v Liverpool U21 - Papa John’s Trophy Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Liverpool are mired in ninth, ten points off the Champions League places, and the club’s midfield—ignored the last two summers despite an aging core and widespread calls for a refresh—is for many the key reason for their struggles.

Despite that, there appears no intention to strengthen the position in the January transfer window, with the club instead set to wait for the summer in the hopes they can close the deal for Jude Bellingham even without Champions League football.

However, Jürgen Klopp may well have a new midfielder to call on in the second half of the season, with news that on loan Arthur Melo is both nearing a return to training and that the player has no intention of terminating his loan this month.

This news follows whispers that the player, whose only appearance for the Reds was a 13 minute cameo towards the end of their 4-1 defeat to Napoli at the start of September, could depart the club this month and return to Juventus.

In the history of players that could be like a new signing, an on loan midfielder who has been fit to play 13 minutes in half a season after falling out of favour and seeing limited minutes at his last club the season before will be hard to top.

Still, stranger things have happened, so hopefully Arthur can return to action and prove he is in fact the missing link in Liverpool’s midfield, helping them to an undefeated second half—which is what it might take to finish in the top four.

