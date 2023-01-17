Jürgen Klopp Expects A “Strong” But Changed Side Against Wolves

Whether you want to acknowledge it or not, Liverpool play again tomorrow (or today depending on where in the world you are reading this). After failing to succeed in the top two options (win in regulation, lose in regulation) against Wolves in the FA Cup fourth action, the two sides will meet again for a replay. Ugh.

This replay, of course, comes just a few days after a dreadful outing at Brighton that saw Liverpool put forth one of their worst performances under Jürgen Klopp. Double ugh.

According to the Liverpool manager, the Reds will not just trot out the kids for the second leg against Wolves, but there will certainly be some changes in the side from the weekend for various reasons.

”We will go as strong as we can, but it always depends on the situation you are in and that means when was the last game and stuff like this,” said Klopp in his pre-match presser.

“Not all players who played in the last game are available now, for different reasons. Yes, we will make changes, that’s clear. But it is good as well. What I mean is [we will be] as strong as we can because we want to win the game. We obviously now need fresh legs. The easy thing is for me to sit here and tell the boys, ‘Pretty much with the game at Brighton you put us in this situation, so let’s have a look how you can get us out of that again.’ But that would mean I’m out of responsibility and I cannot; I just can’t.”

“We have to make decisions about the line-up and we will, we will make changes, that’s clear. Three days after the last game, I think that makes absolute sense. Then we will go.”

Well there you have it. Liverpool want to win, but they will most definitely be rotating in some players to bring in some fresh legs. Two of the options to start are (gasp) midfielders James Milner (ok, midfielder-ish) and Stefan Bajcetic. Both players had missed out recently with knocks, but both are back in full training and ready to go according to Klopp.

“Millie and Stefan trained fully. Millie was on the bench [at Brighton] and Stefan is now available again. That’s it.”