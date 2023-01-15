Jurgen Klopp: “I Don’t Think Anybody With a Liverpool Heart Enjoyed it For a Second”

Liverpool’s dismal 0-3 loss to Brighton last night featured a squad holding just 38% possession and one that was outrun and outplayed by their opponents in every possible sense.

“We tried to help the boys with slightly different organisation. I actually thought it could have worked pretty well; we had moments where it worked well, where put them under pressure, but in all situations when we won the ball we lost the balls in the moment much too easy”, said Jurgen Klopp in his post-match press conference.

“That’s the main problem, so it means we never get this something going.”

He believes that Liverpool’s recent problems continue: not winning key battles on the pitch and giving the ball away too easily.

“That’s difficult to organise protection for losing balls you should not lose, it is not easy. Fully my responsibility because I had an idea with a different formation and it didn’t work out”, he added.

And while the squad seemed to be onboard with Klopp’s messaging at training during the week, that didn’t translate on the pitch.

“I think everybody with a Brighton shirt on or a Brighton heart enjoyed the game a lot and I don’t think anybody with a Liverpool heart enjoyed it for a second”, he said.