Klopp Provides Injury Update Ahead Of Brighton Trip

After some rumblings yesterday that he may have picked up a knock, it’s looking increasingly likely that Darwin Núñez will not be available for Liverpool’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow afternoon. Manager Jürgen Klopp addressed the forward’s absence from recent training sessions in his press conference today and confirmed that the Uruguayan’s availability is in doubt.

“If he cannot train today, then yes, that will rule him out,” Klopp told reporters. “We are waiting for information. It’s not a major one but it still kept him out of training. We have to wait for that.”

It’s unclear at this point if Núñez was able to train today, but it does seem likely that the Reds will be without him when they kick off tomorrow. This will leave Mohamed Salah and the recently signed Cody Gakpo as the only available senior forwards for the match as Roberto Firmino is still sidelined (more on that in a bit).

There was some good news from Klopp in regards to the injury list as he confirmed that James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic should at least make the bench.

“Milly [Milner] did big parts of training yesterday,” Klopp said. “He will be back in normal training today. Stefan [Bajcetic] will be back in training today. He was out, got a knock on the hip bone. Quite uncomfortable but he will be back as well.”

As for the aforementioned Firmino, he is dealing with a reaggravation of the thigh injury he sustained in training back in December. Unfortunately, Klopp wasn’t able to provide any sort of timetable for the Brazilian’s recovery.

“Bobby not. Still a little bit (to go). At first, it was a little injury. Estimated 10 days, two weeks. Did the normal rehab stuff. All experts told us what we can do. Then Bobby felt something again. That kept him out for longer. I don’t know when he will be back. He’s not close to team training.”