Curtis Jones: “It’s a Chance Now to Get My Game Time and Rhythm Back”

Young Scouser Curtis Jones has suffered a string of injuries that have hampered the meteoric rise that was expected of his career. But he is on the recovery path now, and spoke of his frustration with his injuries.

“As a young kid, I’ve always been a kid who has never really had injuries”, he said.

“I can’t really think back to an injury or a time where I’d been struggling. So, yeah, this season and last, I’ve not been injured a lot, but it just seems like it’s been a long time because of the injuries I have had.”

An eye injury and his recent stress injury have taken weeks off the time he could have spent on the pitch instead, and he is eager to return.

“Now I’m just at the point of where I’m fit again, I’m back on the pitch and I’m able now to play games and be involved in games. It’s just a chance now to get my game time and rhythm back. So, I’m really excited”, he said.

Other young players like Cody Gakpo have been brought in meanwhile to boost Liverpool’s squad depth. And Jones recognizes the high expectations from Gakpo, but believes he will handle himself well.

“He’s young but he’s experienced – he’s been at the World Cup, he’s scored goals and he’s been a key player. So he’s coming in here now and he’s showing that as well in training. I wish him all the best and I think he’ll be a big, big part of the team; we definitely need him”, said Jones.