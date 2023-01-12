Darwin Nuñez Reportedly Doubtful to Face Brighton

Liverpool’s injury-ravaged front line appears to have taken another hit today following news that Darwin Nuñez missed training on Thursday and is considered a doubt to be available to face Brighton when Jürgen Klopp’s Reds resume their Premier League campaign on Saturday.

Early reports that the striker was absent from training were soon followed by news from journalists like The Times’ Paul Joyce that suggested Nuñez was likely to miss at least the next match—though it is believed that the injury, though unspecified, is a relatively minor one.

In addition to Nuñez being absent today, Roberto Firmino isn’t yet ready to train as his calf injury has turned out to be more stubborn than originally thought. Along with Diogo Jota’s long-term injury, it could mean Klopp has no recognised senior strikers to choose from on the weekend.

Add in the injury to Luis Diaz and it adds up to a potential selection headache, with only Mohamed Salah and new signing Cody Gakpo currently fit along with fringe Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and young Fabio Carvalho, both of whom have struggled for minutes this season.