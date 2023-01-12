Watch: Billy Koumetio Scores Goal From Own Half Following Loan Recall

After a disappointing half season spent on loan with Austria Wien, 20-year-old French centre half Billy Koumetio returned to the Reds this week and made his first appearance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League International Cup.

In the end, the Reds won 4-2 on goals from Luke Chambers, Oludare Olufunwa, and a pair from Koumetio—with his first goal, scored just nine minutes into the match and from his own half of the pitch, what has Liverpool fans talking about it in the aftermath.

Spotting the goalkeeper well off his line as Liverpool held possession in the middle of the pitch, Koumetio had time to lift his head up and pick a pass, shaping like he might try for a crossfield switch. Instead he went for goal, and his aim was true.

Billy Koumetio wasn't messing about for Liverpool U21s last night #LFC pic.twitter.com/XsVvPd2QQO — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 12, 2023

Liverpool’s goals appeared to put them up comfortably on PSG, but goals in the 86th and 93rd minute made the game close. Having played two games in group play they have two more to go, against Braga and Hertha Berlin over the next month.

The tournament format this season sees four English academies and four continental academies placed in each of three groups, with the two groups—English and continental—only facing off against each other and not against their fellow academies.

After four games, the top two seeds as well as the two best third place sides advance. Liverpool are currently one of the two best third place sides, level with second place Group C side Crystal Palace but behind that side on goal differential.

The eight qualifying sides advance to a knockout competition in the U23 tournament, held in England and with Portugal’s Porto the only two-time winner, which was first played in the 2014-15 season but went on hiatus the last few years due to Covid.