Official: Tyler Morton Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Deal

While Liverpool’s season hasn’t gone to plan, at least one Liverpool player has been having a standout 2022-23 so far, with 20-year-old Tyler Morton establishing himself as a key man in midfield for Blackburn Rovers as they push for promotion from the Championship.

He was briefly back in Liverpool this week, though, to sign a new long-term deal with the Reds before returning to the Lancashire club as the third place side in England’s second division prepare for their upcoming league games against Rotherham and Bristol City.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Morton said of his new contract. “I’ve known for a little while and it’s been ongoing and I couldn’t wait to get it over the line because this is the place I want to be and this is the club I want to be at. I’m absolutely buzzing and I can’t wait for the future.”

After making the break into Liverpool’s first team last season and making nine appearances including two in the Premier League and two in the Champions League, Morton made the switch to Blackburn this year in order to play every week and continue his development.

Arriving ahead of Blackburn’s second game of the season, Morton has played in every one of the 25 Championship games they’ve played since his signing, starting in 20 of them and earning over 2,000 total minutes of playing time so far playing as a holding midfielder.