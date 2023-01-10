Official: Time and Date Set for Liverpool-Wolves FA Cup Replay

On Saturday, Jürgen Klopp selected his strongest possible lineup to take on a heavily rotated Wolves side that sit 19th in the Premier League. The result was a 2-2 draw at Anfield that forced a replay of the FA Cup third round tie.

Today, the details for the replay have been confirmed, with the match set to kick off at 7:45PM GMT/2:45PM EST from the Molineux on Tuesday, January 17th of next week between league games away to Brighton and at home to Chelsea.

The winner of next week’s replay between Liverpool and Wolves—and if the game again ends up a draw the two teams will go to penalties to decide a winner—will then travel to face off with Brighton on the week of January 28th.

While the extra match deprives the Reds of a rare off week in a highly compressed 2022-23 season and after playing such a strong side at the first time of asking, the expectation will be for more Liverpool rotation this time around.