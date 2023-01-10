Fabinho Sure New Liverpool Signing Gakpo “Will Feel the Love”

Liverpool are a club that appear in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, which made the swift move to sign attacker Cody Gakpo from PSV to open the January transfer window all the more surprising.

After the signing of Luis Diaz energized the club last winter, though, the hope will be for a similar injection of energy from Gakpo heading into the second half of the season, and star holding midfielder Fabinho expects as much.

“I hope he will feel the love, feel really welcome here, and be ready to play,” Fabinho said of the club’s newest signing following Gakpo’s debut made over the weekend in a 2-2 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup.

”It’s really important that a player of this quality arrived to help the team. We know what he’s capable of doing. He did a really good World Cup and in the Dutch league he was one of the best players.

“Now I think he wants to show he can do the same thing at this level as well, in a club like LFC. We will try to help him adapt as quick as possible and we hope he will be really helpful for us because we need a player like this.”

With Diaz as well as forward Diogo Jota both currently out injured, depth in attack was in fact slightly thinner than expected for a side that headed into the season with a seeming surplus of options.

On Saturday against Wolves, despite the disappointing result that forces a replay, Gakpo impressed, linking up well with left back Andy Robertson and the hope will be for more of the same against Brighton this weekend.