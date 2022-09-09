 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News All Premier League Matches Postponed

Official: Premier League Fixtures Including Liverpool vs. Wolves Postponed

The weekend’s round of Premier League matches has officially been postponed—with next weekend’s also likely to be pushed back.

By Noel Chomyn
West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, expectation was that a mourning period lasting at least 72 hours would be observed, leading to public events in England including football being called off or postponed.

Today, it has been made official. As expected, Football up and down the pyramid in England will not be played this weekend, and the entire seventh round of the 2022-23 Premier League season has now been postponed until a later date.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League mach round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game,” read a statement from the league today.

As yet, there is no confirmation as to when the games might be rearranged to, but the first available gap appears to be the middle of the third week of January—though the later rounds of the League Cup could complicate that for some.

There is further potential complication stemming from the fact that football games will also be expected to be postponed if they fall during her funeral, expected to be held next weekend and so likely to postpone another matchweek.

