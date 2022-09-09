Jamie Carragher: “Can This Team Get It Back?”

Liverpool’s poor form in the early weeks of the 2022-23 season continued with an embarrassing loss to Napoli in the Champions League this week.

The Reds lost the game 1-4 in a display that saw them starting the game slow, and looking lackluster throughout.

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher expressed his concern about the future of the squad, that has won it all under Jurgen Klopp’s leadership, but currently looks tired and a little lost.

“The problem tonight is not that game”, said Carragher, speaking on CBS.

“Forget this game. For me, the big worry is, ‘is this almost something that’s going to carry on through the season?”

Liverpool could not secure a win in their three opening games of the Premier League season but then beat Bournemouth 9-0 in their fourth, temporarily allaying fears that their season is doomed.

But Carragher highlighted another issue.

“Of the seven games Liverpool have played this season, they have conceded the first goal in five of them. They are not starting games well”, he said.

“So, I’m not going to criticise their attitude because what this team have done - certainly in Europe, in the Premier League, the Barcelona game, coming back - the mentality is fantastic.”

But he pointed to the intensity that Klopp has demanded of these players since he took over, describing it as being “at full pelt for five or six years”.

“Is this a massive drop-off physically because of what has happened over the five or six years, the way they have played, how intense they’ve been?

“Can this team get it back? That’s the worry for me, not tonight. What is going to happen with the future of this team and this season?”

Liverpool will need to pay attention to the nuances of their poor performances in order to bring their winning ways back.

“This is still only the fourth game Liverpool have lost in 2022, which shows how consistent they have been, but it’s the performances more than the results, actually, that are worrying me right now”, added Carra.