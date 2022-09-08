Premier League Games Including Liverpool vs. Wolves Expected to Be Postponed

Liverpool’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton scheduled for Saturday will likely not go ahead as scheduled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed today aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Widespread reports point to a likely 72 hour moratorium placed on many public events in England as a mark of respect for the longest serving monarch in the country’s history, and to prepare for the coronation of successor King Charles III.

That would see all Premier League fixtures on Saturday and Sunday postponed. If the Queen’s funeral is held the following weekend, that round would also likely be postponed. However, official confirmation may not come until Friday.

At the moment, only English Football League matches that were set to take place on Friday have officially been cancelled. However, there is reportedly a belief amongst the clubs that the entire weekend slate of football will be pushed back.

Liverpool’s mid-week Champions League tie against Ajax on Tuesday is, for the time being at least, fully expected to go ahead as scheduled. There may be more cause for concern surrounding their third and fourth European ties, though.

After Ajax, Liverpool are set to host Rangers on October 4th before heading to Glasgow the following week. Scotland’s Rangers are staunch royalists whose fans sing God Save the Queen. Liverpool’s have a history of booing the anthem.

There will also be concerns over where to put the games if two Premier League rounds are postponed given the compressed nature of the 2022-23 schedule, and it seems possible this is the cause of any delay of an official announcement.