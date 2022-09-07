Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones Suffers Injury Setback

Following a 2020-21 season where he made 34 total appearances, young midfielder Curtis Jones looked on the verge of taking the next step and becoming the latest local talent to establish himself as a regular for Liverpool Football Club.

Since then, though, it’s seemed the player has had nothing but bad luck as a string of minor injuries and reoccurring flare-ups have seen his opportunities reduced and appeared to disrupt his form and ability to contribute when he is fit.

That bad luck seems to have continued, as having suffered a calf injury that ruled him out for the Premier League opener against Fulham in August, he returned to training over the past week only to suffer a re-aggravation of the tibia.

“Curtis, when he was out he had a stress reaction in a bone around the tibia,” manager Jürgen Klopp explained. “It was no problem anymore, [then] trained twice and felt it again. It was not as bad as the first time but not very helpful.”

The initial injury kept Jones off the pitch for around three weeks before returning to training—and suffering a reoccurrence. The hope will be that this time around, it’s only a week or two the now 21-year-old Liverpudlian is out of action.

Wednesday’s game against Napoli will also come too soon for another young midfielder, Fabio Carvalho, who suffered a dead leg against Everton. In his case, though, the hope is that he could be involved against Wolves on Saturday.

“Fabio got a massive dead leg which caused some muscle problems,” Klopp noted. “He’s walking normal now but has no chance to train. We hope every day it will get better and he will be ready for the weekend but I’m not 100% sure.”