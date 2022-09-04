Virgil van Dijk: We Wanted to Win Here

Liverpool ended the first Merseyside Derby of the 2022-23 season with a 0-0 draw against Everton Football Club. Virgil van Dijk reflected on a lackluster performance by the Reds stating that he feels “disappointment” at a game that they really wanted to win.

“We had opportunities – the crossbar and the post saved them a lot. They had two good opportunities Alisson had to save and do his work – and he did fantastically”, he said.

Alisson Becker saved the day for Liverpool against Everton, blocking out a number of key chances.

“He is amazing and we’re so happy that he’s our goalkeeper”, said Virgil.

“Today obviously he was very important with those saves.”

Liverpool’s start to the new season has been less than ideal, and it makes more of a difference since the club has set the bar high in the past few years.

“We wanted to win, we always want to win games. This football club expects us to win games. We set the bar so high and that’s something we have to enjoy”, said Virgil.

“Obviously you have also these times where it’s not going as you want it as much. At times during the game I think it went very well, and some other moments it wasn’t, especially on the break a couple of moments.”