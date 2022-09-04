Alisson Becker: We are Really Focused on Getting the Victories Back

Liverpool’s goalless draw against Everton Football Club was another disappointment in the club’s streak of poor performances in the start of the 2022-23 season. And while the squad looked lackluster, no. 1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker was the only player who put in an impressive performance, stopping a number of Everton shots and helping the Reds secure a point.

“The deflection was because our players at the challenge were close enough to the ball and we talk about that – to be there and make it difficult for the striker or anyone who has the ball inside the box”, he said about a shot from Dwight McNeil that he saved.

“We have to be there for the challenge to block the ball. They did that and I was prepared to make quick movements to make the save.”

Overall he believed that the Reds did not do everything they could do win the game, but had a few good moments.

“We did quite well, we improved our performance in respect of the last matches, we created chances, so many clear chances. We could have scored but the opponent as well had their opportunities”, he said.

Up next is Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, and Alisson believes that getting back to their winning ways is crucial.

“We are really focused on getting the victories back,” added Alisson. “It was really important we won the last game [against Newcastle].

“Not always do you get the results that you want but you have to fight for that, you need to have consistency in your performances, and we are getting there. We are improving in respect of the last games we had, each game we are improving a step.”