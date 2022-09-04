Klopp Confirms Fabio Carvalho Injury

Fábio Carvalho is the latest Liverpool player to be sidelined with an injury. The 19-year-old picked up a dead leg in yesterday’s scoreless draw at Goodison Park after a hard challenge from Amadou Onana in the 38th minute.

The Portuguese midfielder did his best to gut it out until halftime, but he was replaced by Roberto Firmino to start the second half. Most assumed the sub meant the injury was preventing him from continuing, and Jürgen Klopp confirmed as much in his post-match press conference.

“It’s not bad. I think it is extremely painful, it is a dead leg on the muscle above the knee and he couldn’t bend the knee anymore. When this muscle swells up, there is no space for anything else.

“We have to now see how quickly that will settle. You could see he tried, but you could see he couldn’t run properly. We just waited for half-time and then made the change with Bobby.”

The Reds are dealing with a bit of a midfield injury crisis at the moment, so hopefully, this knock won’t force Carvalho to miss any time. With a midweek Champion’s League clash with Napoli up next, Klopp and Co will want to have the youngster, who has been one of the bright spots in a disappointing start, at least available off the bench.