Injury Report: Robertson Sidelined, Henderson and Konate Back In Contention

Liverpool FC will be back in action this weekend, playing host to Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

As expected, Andy Robertson will miss the game as he continues to recover from a knee issue he picked up in the Champions League win against Napoli. Kostas Tsimikas will continue to deputise at left-back.

On the good side of things, Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson look set to make their returns. The former hasn’t featured this season since he sustained a back injury in the final preseason friendly.

Meanwhile, Henderson has been out of injury since picking up a hamstring injury early this month in a 2-1 win against Newcastle United. He came off the bench earlier in the dying minutes of England’s 3-3 draw against Germany, replacing Jude Bellingham.

It’s nice to have good news on the injury front for a change. Calvin Ramsay, Curtis Jones, and Caoimhin Kelleher also look set to return from their issues later in October, so things are definitely looking up.