Ibrahima Konaté in Contention for Brighton Game

After two and a half weeks of enforced break from action, Liverpool return to the pitch this weekend, hosting Brighton — no longer led by Graham Potter — on Saturday, and — as is always the case after an international break — the hope is that the Reds will have amended their injury situation during the interval.

One player on the list of potential returns is Ibrahima Konaté, who is, according to French outlet RCM Sport, back in full training, and in contention to make the squad on Saturday.

The centre-back has yet to feature for the Reds this campaign, owing to a bothersome knee injury suffered in the last pre-season game against Strasbourg, and the man who was often preferred to his more senior options in the big games last year will be a welcome addition to the squad whenever he re-enters the fray.

Now, whether RCM’s information is reliable is unclear as of yet, but the mere suggestion of the Reds returning to full strength as they look to get their campaign — thus far hampered in its rhythm by uneven performances and postponed matches — back on track should offer some encouragement to fans who have had their faith tested by the team’s early form.