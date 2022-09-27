Jordan Henderson Returns From Injury For England

It’s rare that the international break brings good news for club teams, but seeing Jordan Henderson return to the pitch was a win for injury-ridden Liverpool. The captain hasn’t played since August 31st when a hamstring issue kept him sidelined.

Henderson coming back from injury and getting some minutes hopefully means that he’ll be ready to play when league football returns.

England played old rivals Germany in the UEFA Nations League contest at Wembley. The game ended in a 3-3 draw. Henderson’s appearance was brief. He replaced Jude Bellingham on 90+1’, essentially just seeing out the final minutes until the referee blew the whistle.

But we here at TLO Towers won’t let that deter our excitement for seeing the captain and marshaller of our midfield look ready to play again.

This newest injury boost means that the players still missing are Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keïta, Calvin Ramsay, and Curtis Jones. Caoimhin Kelleher has returned to training over the international break, but it’s unclear whether he will be available on October 1st when Liverpool play Brighton. Klopp promised that defender Ibrahima Konaté would be back “in and around the international break”, which is good news.